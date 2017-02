OKANOGAN — If wolves eat mostly deer and elk, it would stand to reason that the 90 wolves in 19 wolf packs known to be living in Washington state are having some kind of impact on those populations.

Cougars — which are competing for the same food — may also be affected by the wolf’s return.

Three scientists from the University of Washington will join the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to study just how deer, elk and cougars…