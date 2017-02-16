Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Thanks for the liberals

I for one am quite pleased about the liberal views expressed in the newspaper by Tracy Warner and other columnists. This is refreshing in an area where the majority voted for Donald Trump. I am especially pleased that no pictures of Trump ever appear in the paper. If right-wing complainers like Bill Cowles want some conservative viewpoints they should read the Leavenworth Echo.

Tom Guthrie

Leavenworth

Report on winners

Go Zags! Yes, I’m a fan…