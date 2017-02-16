The Wenatchee World

Small avalanche closed lane on Mission Ridge Road

by Pete O'Cain
MISSION RIDGE — Mission Ridge Road was reduced to one lane of alternating traffic for about four hours Thursday morning after an avalanche blocked the southbound lane near milepost 3.8.

The avalanche was reported about 5:45 a.m. Crews with public works used a front-end loader to clear the road to Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort.

It reopened about 9:40 a.m., said Jill FitzSimmons, spokeswoman for Chelan County Public Works.

Snow covering the road was about 40 feet wide and five…

