Snow slides close several roads in Chelan County

NCW — Snow slides closed at least three roads Thursday in Chelan County, but there’s less risk of slides Friday, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center, which monitors and forecasts avalanche activity.

Avalanche Center rates the threat of avalanche Friday as moderate at all elevations. By its ratings, there was a “considerable” avalanche threat Thursday.

The threat is greater Friday in Okanogan County. According to the Avalanche Center, there’s a considerable threat at elevations near and above the treeline. The threat…