The Wenatchee World

Weather:

42°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi42° Chance Showers

Tonight

Lo31° Chance Showers and Patchy Fog then Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo29° Chance Snow Showers

Saturday

Hi35° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Saturday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy then Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi38° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo29° Rain Likely

Snow slides close several roads in Chelan County

by Pete O'Cain
Send to Kindle
Print This

NCW — Snow slides closed at least three roads Thursday in Chelan County, but there’s less risk of slides Friday, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center, which monitors and forecasts avalanche activity.

Avalanche Center rates the threat of avalanche Friday as moderate at all elevations. By its ratings, there was a “considerable” avalanche threat Thursday.

The threat is greater Friday in Okanogan County. According to the Avalanche Center, there’s a considerable threat at elevations near and above the treeline. The threat…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 