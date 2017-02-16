Olalla Canyon reopened

Update, 2:10 p.m. Thursday:

Crews reopened Olalla Canyon about 1:50 p.m., according to Chelan County Public Works. New estimates show the snowslide was about 85 feet across and 3 to 5 feet deep in places.

CASHMERE — Olalla Canyon is closed until further notice from milepost 4.7 to 5.5 due to a recent snowslide.

Snow and debris are covering both lanes of the county road, extending about 100 feet across and at least five feet deep, according to Jill FitzSimmons,…