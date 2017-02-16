Southern Poverty Law Center says U.S. hate groups increased in 2016

AUSTIN, Texas — The Southern Poverty Law Center said in a report released on Wednesday that hate groups in the United States proliferated in 2016 as Donald Trump's bid for the U.S. presidency energized the radical right.

"Trump's run for office electrified the radical right, which saw in him a champion of the idea that America is fundamentally a white man's country," the Southern Poverty Law Center said.

The nonprofit civil rights organization said in its annual census of hate…