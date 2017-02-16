Survival rates for extremely preterm babies improving

The first decade of the 2000s saw a small but significant increase in the survival of extremely premature infants without early neurodevelopmental problems, according to a study of nearly 4,500 babies born at 11 U.S. medical centers.

“We’ve seen a slight increase in the number of infants who survived without signs of impairment at 2 years of age,” chief author Dr. Noelle Younge of Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, told Reuters Health.

For the study, published in the New…