Weather:

34°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 8:02PM PST until February 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, Badger Mountain Road, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy. * Ice Accumulations...Up to an additional a tenth of an inch. * Timing...Rain and freezing rain will continue tonight before

Today

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain then Slight Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi39° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi37° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo31° Rain Likely

Survival rates for extremely preterm babies improving

by Gene EmeryReuters Health
The first decade of the 2000s saw a small but significant increase in the survival of extremely premature infants without early neurodevelopmental problems, according to a study of nearly 4,500 babies born at 11 U.S. medical centers.

“We’ve seen a slight increase in the number of infants who survived without signs of impairment at 2 years of age,” chief author Dr. Noelle Younge of Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, told Reuters Health.

For the study, published in the New…

Advertisements

 