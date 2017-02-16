Wild close season with four games against Langley, BCHL Mainland Division crown on the line

WENATCHEE – Last year, the Wenatchee Wild and Langley Rivermen had some on-ice incidents that coach Bliss Littler said made the two teams have some “bad blood” between them. This year, the fate of the British Columbia Mainland Division might come down to the four games the two teams will play to end the season.

Langley comes to Town Toyota Center tonight and Saturday for a two-game set before the Wild travel north of the border to play the Rivermen…