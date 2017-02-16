Write on the River upcoming competition deadlines and events

Wenatchee nonprofit Write on the River is currently accepting submissions for their two annual writing competitions and has events coming up this March.

The deadline for their ninth annual writing competition is tomorrow. Submissions must be postmarked to “WRITE ON THE RIVER” at P.O. Box 3596, Wenatchee, WA 98807. Categories are fiction and nonfiction, with a 1,000-word limit for both. The top three winners in each category will win money. Winners will be notified by April 14, and their awards…