Freezing Rain Advisory issued February 15 at 8:02PM PST until February 16 at 10:00AM PST by NWS

...FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, Badger Mountain Road, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy. * Ice Accumulations...Up to an additional a tenth of an inch. * Timing...Rain and freezing rain will continue tonight before

Overnight

Lo30° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain

Thursday

Hi42° Slight Chance Rain/Freezing Rain then Slight Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi39° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo28° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely

Saturday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday Night

Lo30° Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi37° Rain/Snow then Rain

Write on the River upcoming competition deadlines and events

by Holly Thorpe
Wenatchee nonprofit Write on the River is currently accepting submissions for their two annual writing competitions and has events coming up this March.

The deadline for their ninth annual writing competition is tomorrow. Submissions must be postmarked to “WRITE ON THE RIVER” at P.O. Box 3596, Wenatchee, WA 98807. Categories are fiction and nonfiction, with a 1,000-word limit for both. The top three winners in each category will win money. Winners will be notified by April 14, and their awards…

