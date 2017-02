The cast of the 2017 Apple Blossom Musical “Young Frankenstein” was announced earlier this month.

The show runs for two weeks this May. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. on May 3-6, 10-13, with matinees at 4 p.m. May 7 and 2 p.m. May 13.

Tickets are on sale now for $25-29 for adults, $23-27 for seniors and $15 for students. Tickets can be reserved by calling 663-2787 or visiting numericapac.org or the Numerica Performing Arts Center box…