Animal control officers seek dog that bit man

EAST WENATCHEE — A man near the East Wenatchee Safeway was severely bitten by a small dog Friday afternoon.

Wenatchee Valley Animal Care and Control officers received a call about the incident at 3:45 p.m. and are seeking help in finding the dog, which witnesses described as a small terrier/Chihuahua with short tan hair, wearing a dark collar. It was last seen headed toward Walgreens in East Wenatchee.

Animal control officers are hoping to verify that the dog is current…