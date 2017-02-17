The Wenatchee World

Weather:

36°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy then Wintry Mix Likely

Saturday

Hi35° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi39° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo29° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi39° Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Animal control officers seek dog that bit man

by Nevonne McDaniels
Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

EAST WENATCHEE — A man near the East Wenatchee Safeway was severely bitten by a small dog Friday afternoon. 

Wenatchee Valley Animal Care and Control officers received a call about the incident at 3:45 p.m. and are seeking help in finding the dog, which witnesses described as a small terrier/Chihuahua with short tan hair, wearing a dark collar. It was last seen headed toward Walgreens in East Wenatchee.

Animal control officers are hoping to verify that the dog is current…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 