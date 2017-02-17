Blowout in Spokane: Williams-Goss and Karnowski combine for 53 points in thrashing of Dons

By the end, Gonzaga’s 27th win looked like most of its first 26.

But it took a while.

The top-ranked Zags fought themselves and a game San Francisco Dons outfi t throughout the first half before settling in and coasting to a 96-61 victory Thursday in front of 6,000 at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga (27-0, 15-0 WCC) relied on the outside-inside combination of Nigel Williams-Goss and Przemek Karnowski. Williams-Goss made four 3-pointers and poured in 30 points. Karnowski added…