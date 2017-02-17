The Wenatchee World

Church welcomes new pastor

by Lindsay Francis
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Church of God Faith of Abraham will welcome Pastor Robin Todd during a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the church, 1835 N. Western Ave.

Todd will lead the church for two weeks of every month until taking over full time in the summer. The celebration will include inspiring music and discussion about the future of the church. Refreshments will be served following the program.

For more information, call Aaron Davis 662-7275 or email songsmith@nwi.net.

 

