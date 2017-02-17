Church welcomes new pastor

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Church of God Faith of Abraham will welcome Pastor Robin Todd during a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the church, 1835 N. Western Ave.
Todd will lead the church for two weeks of every month until taking over full time in the summer. The celebration will include inspiring music and discussion about the future of the church. Refreshments will be served following the program.
For more information, call Aaron Davis 662-7275 or email songsmith@nwi.net.
…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.