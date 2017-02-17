Dear Abby | Grandpa foils kids’ vegetarian diet with fast food chicken

Dear Abby: I have been a vegetarian for 12 years. My husband has been one on and off for five years. I thought our children, 7 and 3, had never had meat in their lives.

I recently found out that my father-in-law has been feeding them chicken nuggets from fast food. I was, and still am, very upset about it. It has been six months and I haven’t talked to him since and no longer let my kids go over…