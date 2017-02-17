Dolphins cut Williams, looking to trade Albert

MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins released veteran defensive players Mario Williams and Earl Mitchell on Thursday, freeing up $12.5 million on their salary cap, but starting left tackle Branden Albert wasn't also released as expected.

Albert, who started 12 games this past season, has the team's third-highest salary cap number in 2017. The 32-year-old is slated to cost $10.6 million against the cap for the upcoming season. According to sources, the Dolphins received enough interest from around the league after news…