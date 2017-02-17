The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo31° Areas Fog

Friday

Hi38° Patchy Fog then Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo29° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi34° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Snow Showers

Sunday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi38° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo30° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi39° Chance Rain

Former monk finds new calling as bookbinder in Ellensburg

by Tammy AyerYakima Herald-Republic
Send to Kindle
Print This

ELLENSBURG — When Joseph Ramsey was a young monk, he kept accidentally ripping the pages of books in the monastery’s library. Nothing too severe, but enough damage to involve the abbot.

“When you are a monk and you break something, you have to go to the abbot and prior and do penance,” Ramsey noted. “He said, ‘For your penance, you’re going to fix books.’

“Monks have a lot of books.”

Thus began his journey in hand bookbinding and book restoration,…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 