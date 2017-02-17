The Wenatchee World

Tonight

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy then Wintry Mix Likely

Saturday

Hi35° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi39° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo29° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi39° Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Free tax help available at five NCW sites

by Mike Irwin
WENATCHEE — Filling out those 1040 forms is never fun, but at least there’s a free program to help ease the pain of tax time.

Through mid-April, volunteers with the local AARP Tax-Aide Program will offer free tax-preparation sessions at five locations across North Central Washington. The sessions are sponsored in conjunction with the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council.

Twenty-nine volunteers — trained and certified in tax work — will help folks wrangle their tax returns, said Linda Limbeck, district coordinator…

