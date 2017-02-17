Funeral Service Directory

Saturday, Feb. 18
Ruth E. Pingrey, 89, of Chelan: 11 a.m. graveside service at Chelan Fraternal Cemetery. A dessert reception will follow at 11:30 at the Lake Chelan Eagles Post; participants are asked to wear red, white and blue. Visitation will be held Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan. Arrangements by Precht Rose Chapel.
Danny Gene (Yonce) Adams: 11 a.m. memorial service at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, with Jamie Wilhite officiating. A…
