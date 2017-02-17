Funeral Service Directory

The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi38° Patchy Fog then Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo29° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi34° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Snow Showers

Sunday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi38° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo30° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi39° Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Showers

Saturday, Feb. 18

Ruth E. Pingrey, 89, of Chelan: 11 a.m. graveside service at Chelan Fraternal Cemetery. A dessert reception will follow at 11:30 at the Lake Chelan Eagles Post; participants are asked to wear red, white and blue. Visitation will be held Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan. Arrangements by Precht Rose Chapel.

Danny Gene (Yonce) Adams: 11 a.m. memorial service at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, with Jamie Wilhite officiating. A…

