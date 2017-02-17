The Wenatchee World

Related content

Webcams

Sophia Stephens | A Japanese American in a time of Islamophobia

by By Sophia StephensYouth Radio
Commentary
Recently, my mother sent a picture of our traditional Hinamatsuri dolls.

In the past, my sister and I helped her unpack each doll – about 16 in total – and arrange them on a precarious platform in our living room.

This time, it was just the emperor and empress sitting on top of the family piano.

The picture was gorgeous, but something felt wrong. I quickly realized that it embodied how it felt growing up Japanese American: beautiful but abbreviated.

