The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi38° Patchy Fog then Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo29° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi34° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Snow Showers

Sunday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi38° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo30° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi39° Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Showers

Jesus Uvalle Palaminos

Website Staff
Memoriam
Send to Kindle
Print This

Jesus Uvalle Palaminos, 93, of Chelan Falls, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.

Comments Help

A few important points:

  • You must have a Disqus account to comment (your Wenatchee World login and Disqus login are completely separate)
  • You must provide your first and last name
  • Your comment must be civil

For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy

Advertisements

 