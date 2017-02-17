The Wenatchee World

Lowell Dean Warner

Lowell Dean Warner, 89, of Orondo, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

