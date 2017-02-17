Lowell Dean Warner
Lowell Dean Warner, 89, of Orondo, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Hi38° Patchy Fog then Partly Sunny
Lo29° Chance Snow
Hi34° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain
Lo27° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Snow Showers
Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely
Lo28° Slight Chance Snow then Snow
Hi38° Rain/Snow then Rain
Lo30° Rain Likely
Hi39° Chance Rain
Lo26° Slight Chance Showers
Lowell Dean Warner, 89, of Orondo, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy