Marilyn DeWitt

Website Staff
Marilyn DeWitt

Chewelah, WA

Marilyn DeWitt, 73, of Chewelah, WA, passed in peace to be with her Lord on
January 28, 2017, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA. She was born in
Bridgeport, WA, June 19, 1943, to Amos and Nina Severin “McLean”, the youngest
of fhree other siblings.

She loved canning and gardening, listening to bird song and was always
planting something new in the spring. She had a great love for all her
extended family and friends, and nutured us all as we were her own “Garden of
Love”.

Marilyn was preceded in death by both parents; her two older sisters, Diane
Hutchinson and Leeann Ricks; her oldest deaughter, Tamera D. Smith; and
granddaughter, Shara E. Taylor. She is survived by her husband, Thomas DeWitt
of Chewelah, WA; older brother, Lawrence Severin of East Wenatchee, WA; two
daughters: Pamela Leahy of Electric City, WA and Tonya Gojenola of Tri-Cities,
WA; and son, Daniel Gojenola of Koloha, Hawaii. Marilyn is also survived by
five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-
grandchildren.

A Celebration of her Beautiful Life will be held in the spring.

