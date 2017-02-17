Marilyn DeWitt

Chewelah, WA

Marilyn DeWitt, 73, of Chewelah, WA, passed in peace to be with her Lord on

January 28, 2017, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA. She was born in

Bridgeport, WA, June 19, 1943, to Amos and Nina Severin “McLean”, the youngest

of fhree other siblings.

She loved canning and gardening, listening to bird song and was always

planting something new in the spring. She had a great love for all her

extended family and friends, and nutured us all as we were her own “Garden of

Love”.

Marilyn was preceded in death by both parents; her two older sisters, Diane

Hutchinson and Leeann Ricks; her oldest deaughter, Tamera D. Smith; and

granddaughter, Shara E. Taylor. She is survived by her husband, Thomas DeWitt

of Chewelah, WA; older brother, Lawrence Severin of East Wenatchee, WA; two

daughters: Pamela Leahy of Electric City, WA and Tonya Gojenola of Tri-Cities,

WA; and son, Daniel Gojenola of Koloha, Hawaii. Marilyn is also survived by

five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-

grandchildren.

A Celebration of her Beautiful Life will be held in the spring.