National Alliance on Mental Health: You are not alone

Chelan-Douglas NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) began in 1985 as a result of friends and family seeking support when they found their mentally ill loved ones were not receiving appropriate treatment and sometimes being jailed because of their behavior.

Rachel Williamson, secretary for the local NAMI board, is surprised both by the pervasiveness of mental illness in our valley and by the power of support. “We see mental illness across all racial and economic groups," Williamson said. "There is a…