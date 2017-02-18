National Alliance on Mental Illness: You are not alone

Ongoing NAMI support groups are offered twice each month and open to anyone living with mental illness, the first Monday of each month 4 to 5:30 p.m. and on the third Thursday, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Chelan-Douglas NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) began in 1985 as a result of friends and family seeking support when they found their mentally ill loved ones were not receiving appropriate treatment and sometimes being jailed because of their behavior.

Rachel Williamson, secretary for the local NAMI board, is surprised both by the pervasiveness of mental illness in our valley and by the power of support. “We see mental illness across all racial and economic groups,” Williamson said. “There is a moment after someone finishes telling their story where they see others in the group nod along to some common element, and their whole bodies change sometimes; the worry leaves their face for a second, sometimes they sit up straighter in the chair, and there is a sense of relief.”

Williamson herself talks about being unhappy as a child, perhaps mentally ill even, then becoming a mentally ill teenager and adult.

Even after declaring herself ready for recovery, Williamson and her family seemed to slog through life, having no idea how to deal with each other or how to find help. Williamson said part of the family’s success came from luck, the presence of the right people at the right time, and part from NAMI, “My parents took the family to (NAMI’s) Family class, and it fundamentally changed us. We are the family that we are because of that class, and at least one of us has been involved with NAMI ever since.”

NAMI has been offering free, grassroots education, support, and advocacy in the Wenatchee Valley for more than 30 years, continuing to answer calls from families either in crisis or looking for someone walking a similar path.

Recently, the group began offering a class for parents of children and teens living with mental illness. The non-profit organization set a goal with a tentative class maximum of 15 participants for their recent support group meeting. Nineteen signed up interested in participating. Said Williamson: “That night, people came in feeling all alone and not knowing where to go. By the end of the evening everyone felt better and learned there are others. It is a neat thing to see.”

“You are not alone. Mental illness is invasive and as isolating as it can feel, no matter what side of the coin you are on, there are others on the journey with you,” says Williamson. No matter the illness, situation, or behavior, whether it is your own or someone else’s, help is available. Through NAMI, a friendly voice is offered from someone who has likely had a similar experience; support is only a phone call away.

Current NAMI classes now accepting wait-list applications:

NAMI Peer-to-Peer, a free 10-session course for people with a mental illness who are interested in establishing and maintaining their wellness and recovery.

NAMI Basics, a free 6-session course for parents and other caregivers (e.g. grandparents, foster parents, etc.) of children and adolescents living with mental illnesses.

NAMI Family-to-Family, a free 12-session course that helps families and loved ones understand mental illness, medications, behaviors, treatments, and how to advocate for care.

