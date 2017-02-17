No headline

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed for Presidents Day:

Banks: Most banks will be closed Monday.

Buses: Link Transit will not run Monday. Grant County Transit buses will not run Monday.

Chelan County PUD: Lobbies will be closed. All customer services will be available by phone or online.

Garbage service: Waste Management of Greater Wenatchee will run regular collection routes Monday.

Government offices: Federal, state, county and city offices will be closed Monday. Driver and vehicle licensing offices…