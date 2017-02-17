The Wenatchee World

Outdoor cannabis regulation continues to puzzle

by Christine Pratt
WENATCHEE — How do you regulate something you can’t measure?

That’s what’s stumping members of the Chelan County Planning Commission as they work toward a recommendation on a new set of rules to regulate the county’s commercial marijuana farms and processors.

The planning commissioners told Chelan County commissioners at a workshop Wednesday that they had reached virtual agreement on number of rules, including regulation of indoor, filtered marijuana farms. Five of the nine planning commissioners were present.

Regulation for outdoor…

