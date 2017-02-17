Tracy Warner | Religion does not justify this

If you operate a public accommodation — a store, a restaurant, hotel, clinic, or maybe a florist shop — you cannot discriminate against several categories of customers. For instance, you cannot refuse service on the basis of race or religion, as in turning away a black customer, or a Jewish customer. Everyone should agree this is fundamental, and a good thing, for without this standard we would we would slip back to the injustice and reprehensible oppression of our recent…