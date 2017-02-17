The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo31° Areas Fog

Friday

Hi38° Patchy Fog then Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo29° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi34° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Snow Showers

Sunday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi38° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo30° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi39° Chance Rain

Robotics teams are an awesome STEM opportunity for Cascade students

by Marlene FarrellContributing reader
Send to Kindle
Print This

Fourteen students from the Cascade School District recently put their engineering, design and teamwork skills to the test. A four-person all-girl robotics team from Osborn Elementary and a 10-person co-ed robotics team from Icicle River Middle School qualified for and attended the Semifinal First Lego League Competition on Jan. 21. 

First Lego League (FLL) is a global phenomenon for kids ages nine to 14 who are interested in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) interdisciplinary and applied learning. The numbers…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 