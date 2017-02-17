Robotics teams are an awesome STEM opportunity for Cascade students

Fourteen students from the Cascade School District recently put their engineering, design and teamwork skills to the test. A four-person all-girl robotics team from Osborn Elementary and a 10-person co-ed robotics team from Icicle River Middle School qualified for and attended the Semifinal First Lego League Competition on Jan. 21.

First Lego League (FLL) is a global phenomenon for kids ages nine to 14 who are interested in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) interdisciplinary and applied learning. The numbers…