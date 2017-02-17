No headline

More information

I think we need a sort of central information point for our area. I think it should be The Wenatchee World. I think they (you) should build a website for accessing tips, rules, etiquette, laws, and other such things, recommendations, advice, critiques, pep talks, reviews, and such. You already have articles and columns and editorials and letters on most of this stuff. Just need to make it easily accessible. And offer it online and in print or at…