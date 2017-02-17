Students bond through poetry, art … and Steph Curry

CHICAGO — The children — Muslim, Jewish and Christian — sat crossed-legged, shoulder-to-shoulder recently, brainstorming ways to practice charity.

“Smiling!” a young boy called out.

“Helping someone carry something heavy,” suggested another.

Serving food to homeless people. Cutting the grass for an elderly neighbor. Planting a tree. The answers came fast and furious, fueled by youthful idealism and miniature bags of Veggie Straws.

The hundred or so students were gathered in the gymnasium at the Muslim Community Center in Morton…