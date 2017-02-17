The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo31° Areas Fog

Friday

Hi38° Patchy Fog then Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo29° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi34° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Snow Showers

Sunday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi38° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo30° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi39° Chance Rain

The Apple Leaf | Teacher absence rates high at WHS

by Vivian Noyd and Moses LurburThe Apple Leaf
Education
Send to Kindle
Print This

Wenatchee High School teachers are absent at a rate more than double the national average, according to an Apple Leaf investigation.

Chronically absent. The term has different meanings for students and teachers. According to the U.S. Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights, to be a student classified as “chronically absent,” they must miss 10 percent of the school year, or 18 days. On the other hand, for a teacher to receive this distinction they must miss 5.6 percent, or 10…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 