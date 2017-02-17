The Apple Leaf | Teacher absence rates high at WHS

Wenatchee High School teachers are absent at a rate more than double the national average, according to an Apple Leaf investigation.

Chronically absent. The term has different meanings for students and teachers. According to the U.S. Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights, to be a student classified as “chronically absent,” they must miss 10 percent of the school year, or 18 days. On the other hand, for a teacher to receive this distinction they must miss 5.6 percent, or 10…