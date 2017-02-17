The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi38° Patchy Fog then Partly Sunny

Tonight

Lo29° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi34° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Snow Showers

Sunday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi38° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo30° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi39° Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Showers

Charles Krauthammer | The case of the cover-up in search of a crime

by Charles KrauthammerWashington Post Writers Group
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

It’s a Watergate-era cliche that the cover-up is always worse than the crime. In the Mike Flynn affair, we have the first recorded instance of a cover-up in the absence of a crime.

Being covered up were the Dec. 29 phone calls between Flynn and the Russian ambassador to Washington. The presumed violation was Flynn negotiating with a foreign adversary while the Obama administration was still in office and, even worse, discussing with Sergey Kislyak the sanctions then being imposed upon…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 