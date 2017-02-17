Theodore Francis “Ted” Files
Theodore Francis “Ted” Files
Weneatchee, WA
Theodore Francis “Ted” Files, 80, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on February 8,
2017. He was born on September 13, 1936, in Wenatchee, WA, to the late John,
Sr. and Elizabeth (Plough) Files. Ted grew up on Wenatchee Heights with his
nine siblings. He attended Wenatchee schools and graduated from Wenatchee High
School in 1955. He excelled at baseball, playing on the Wenatchee High School
and American Legion baseball teams. Ted continued his education at Wenatchee
Jr. College while working as a bus driver for the Wenatchee School District.
He then moved into Industrial Sales, where he spent the remainder of his
career.
In July 1958, he married Sheila Burnham. In 1965, they purchased a cherry
orchard on Wenatchee Heights, which became home for his wife and their
children: Jeffrey, Kevin and DeAnn. Ted married Rosie Thompson in 1992.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey; sisters, Betty and
Dorothy; and brother, John. Ted is survived by his son, Kevin (Kris) Files;
daughter, DeAnn Hultgren; daughter-in-law, Lisa Files; siblings: Donald
(Mickie) Files, Marion Schultz, Frank (Elaine) Files, Pat (Patty) Files, Susan
(Frank) Campbell, and Mike (Charlotte) Files; eight grandchildren; and two
great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be on Monday, February 20, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at
Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorial
donations may be given to the American Legion Baseball League, Apple Valley
Baseball. You are invited to view Ted’s on-line guestbook at
www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage
Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
