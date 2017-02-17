Theodore Francis “Ted” Files

Weneatchee, WA

Theodore Francis “Ted” Files, 80, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on February 8,

2017. He was born on September 13, 1936, in Wenatchee, WA, to the late John,

Sr. and Elizabeth (Plough) Files. Ted grew up on Wenatchee Heights with his

nine siblings. He attended Wenatchee schools and graduated from Wenatchee High

School in 1955. He excelled at baseball, playing on the Wenatchee High School

and American Legion baseball teams. Ted continued his education at Wenatchee

Jr. College while working as a bus driver for the Wenatchee School District.

He then moved into Industrial Sales, where he spent the remainder of his

career.

In July 1958, he married Sheila Burnham. In 1965, they purchased a cherry

orchard on Wenatchee Heights, which became home for his wife and their

children: Jeffrey, Kevin and DeAnn. Ted married Rosie Thompson in 1992.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey; sisters, Betty and

Dorothy; and brother, John. Ted is survived by his son, Kevin (Kris) Files;

daughter, DeAnn Hultgren; daughter-in-law, Lisa Files; siblings: Donald

(Mickie) Files, Marion Schultz, Frank (Elaine) Files, Pat (Patty) Files, Susan

(Frank) Campbell, and Mike (Charlotte) Files; eight grandchildren; and two

great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be on Monday, February 20, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at

Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorial

donations may be given to the American Legion Baseball League, Apple Valley

Baseball. You are invited to view Ted’s on-line guestbook at

www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage

Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.