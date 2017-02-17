Two NCW projects on acquisition list

NCW — The state is considering acquiring a conservation easement northeast of Twisp and rangeland north of Coulee Dam.

The North Central Washington projects are next to existing wildlife areas, and would provide more habitat for wildlife. The two are among 12 state Department of Fish and Wildlife projects under review.

They include:

<> Buying 1,200 acres of rangeland and shrub-steppe habitat in the northeast corner of Douglas County, near the Columbia River north of Coulee Dam. The acquisition would coincide…