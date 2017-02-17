The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi38° Patchy Fog

Tonight

Lo29° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi34° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Snow Showers

Sunday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi38° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo30° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi39° Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Showers

UW women will try to snap UCLA’s home winning streak

by Percy AllenThe Seattle Times
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

With four games left, the Huskies can't clinch the Pac-12 women's basketball title Friday, but a win potentially removes the biggest obstacle between them and their first conference championship in 16 years.

No. 18 UCLA is the only ranked team remaining for No. 9 Washington, which finishes the regular season road schedule at USC on Sunday before home games next week against Colorado and Utah. UW's final three opponents are in a three-way tie for ninth in the conference at…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 