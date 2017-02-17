UW women will try to snap UCLA’s home winning streak

With four games left, the Huskies can't clinch the Pac-12 women's basketball title Friday, but a win potentially removes the biggest obstacle between them and their first conference championship in 16 years.

No. 18 UCLA is the only ranked team remaining for No. 9 Washington, which finishes the regular season road schedule at USC on Sunday before home games next week against Colorado and Utah. UW's final three opponents are in a three-way tie for ninth in the conference at…