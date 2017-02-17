The Wenatchee World

Weather:

35°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi38° Patchy Fog

Tonight

Lo29° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi34° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Snow Showers

Sunday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi38° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo30° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi39° Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Showers

Water Conservancy Board seeks members

Website Staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

WATERVILLE — The Douglas County Water Conservancy Board is looking to fill two positions on its three-member board. 

Water conservancy boards were established in 1997 to enable the processing of water right transfers and change applications at a local level. Applications have included changing use of water, place of use and point of diversion.

Board members are appointed by the Douglas County Commission. 

Board members must live in Douglas County. No prior experience or educational background is required and all…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 