Water Conservancy Board seeks members

WATERVILLE — The Douglas County Water Conservancy Board is looking to fill two positions on its three-member board.

Water conservancy boards were established in 1997 to enable the processing of water right transfers and change applications at a local level. Applications have included changing use of water, place of use and point of diversion.

Board members are appointed by the Douglas County Commission.

Board members must live in Douglas County. No prior experience or educational background is required and all…