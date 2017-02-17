The Wenatchee World

Tonight

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy then Wintry Mix Likely

Saturday

Hi35° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi39° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo29° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi39° Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Weekly roll call report: Puget Sound, financial services and brake pads

by By WashingtonVotes.OrgRoll Call Service
Business, Roll Call
This year’s regular 105-day legislative session reached a milestone last week: the last day to move most bills out of committee in their originating chamber.

Lawmakers have until next Friday, Feb. 24  to move budget-related and transportation measures out of their respective committees. After that, legislative focus will shift from committee work to floor action by the House and Senate, as members vote on hundreds of bills before the next legislative deadline arrives on March 8, the last day for…

