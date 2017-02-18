Prep swimming and diving: Wenatchee swimmers shine on first day of 4A state meet

FEDERAL WAY — The Wenatchee boys swimming and diving team smashed already lofty expectations with its strongest performance of the season at the 4A WIAA state championship preliminaries at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way on Friday.

Wenatchee’s Connor Elwyn swam his way into the top eight in two races including a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly in which he broke the school record he set earlier this year. Elwyn also took fourth in the 100 backstroke.…