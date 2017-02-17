White supremacist dreamed of Roof-style attack

SOUTH CAROLINA — A white supremacist in South Carolina dreamed of carrying out an attack in the style of church massacre shooter Dylann Roof but was arrested after he illegally bought a gun from an undercover FBI agent, authorities said on Thursday.

Benjamin McDowell, 29, told the undercover agent he had not planned any specific targets or dates for an attack but glorified Roof during conversation and on Facebook, according to a Federal Bureau of Investigation affidavit.

"I seen what…