Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

Tonight

Lo28° Wintry Mix Likely

Saturday

Hi35° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Snow

Sunday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi39° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo29° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi39° Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo28° Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Wild embarrass Rivermen at Town Toyota Center

by David Heiling
College Sports
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild played like a team that wanted to prove something.

In a 10-2 throttling of rival Langley on Friday night in front of 2,568 at Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee proved it has the skill and firepower the rest of the British Columbia Hockey League needs to be aware of, perhaps even afraid of.

By crushing the Rivermen, Wenatchee got one game closer to securing the coveted prize of home ice throughout the BCHL Mainland Division playoffs,…

