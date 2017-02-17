Wooching to pursue career in rugby

It wasn’t until his sophomore year of high school in Hawaii that Psalm Wooching started playing football. A standout rugby player, Wooching before then considered football “a girly sport.”

But he grew to love football, too, earning a scholarship to the University Washington — initially as a running back — and then blossoming this past season as a senior outside linebacker on the Pac-12’s top-ranked defense. On Thursday, Wooching announced he won’t pursue the NFL but will instead return to…