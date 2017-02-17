The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi38° Patchy Fog

Tonight

Lo29° Chance Snow

Saturday

Hi34° Chance Rain/Snow then Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy then Chance Snow Showers

Sunday

Hi36° Rain/Snow Likely then Rain Likely

Sunday Night

Lo28° Slight Chance Snow then Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi38° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo30° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi39° Chance Rain

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Showers

Wooching to pursue career in rugby

by Adam JudeThe Seattle Times
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

It wasn’t until his sophomore year of high school in Hawaii that Psalm Wooching started playing football. A standout rugby player, Wooching before then considered football “a girly sport.”

But he grew to love football, too, earning a scholarship to the University Washington — initially as a running back — and then blossoming this past season as a senior outside linebacker on the Pac-12’s top-ranked defense. On Thursday, Wooching announced he won’t pursue the NFL but will instead return to…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 