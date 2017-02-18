4A state boys swimming and diving meet: Panthers boys place seventh at 4A state championships

FEDERAL WAY — After Friday’s preliminary round of the 4A WIAA state boys swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center, Wenatchee coach James Elwyn was projecting a 10th-place finish for his Panthers. They exceeded those expectations Saturday, finishing seventh and shaving time off their swims to end their season with a strong showing.

Wenatchee freshman Connor Elwyn had a seventh-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly, during which he broke the school record he set in Friday’s preliminary…