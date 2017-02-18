Art of Community | Film shows how we can build community face-to-face

Pastor Matt Canlis has a dream of strengthening the South Wenatchee neighborhood by connecting people with each other and the place they live. The approach relies on face-to-face interactions, collaboration and deep listening.

His effort is part of a growing international “parish movement” that encourages churches working in neighborhoods to build community.

Canlis, the pastor of Trinity Church, saw the power of this approach as a pastor in Scotland before he took the position here. A documentary he wrote —…