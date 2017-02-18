Chelan-Douglas Trends | Median household income

Median household income measures all sources of income — wage and salary, investments and rents, proprietors' income, pensions, transfer payments and other sources for a household.

The median household income is the value at which 50 percent of households in Chelan and Douglas counties are below and 50 percent are above. Households are different from families, since they may contain unrelated people living together or single inhabitants in a dwelling. Like per capita personal income, the value serves as an important…