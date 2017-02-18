The Wenatchee World

Weather:

36°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi37° Rain

Tonight

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy then Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely then Chance Rain

Sunday Night

Lo29° Chance Rain then Rain/Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi39° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo32° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi46° Chance Rain then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi39° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Chelan-Douglas Trends | Median household income

Website Staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

Median household income measures all sources of income — wage and salary, investments and rents, proprietors' income, pensions, transfer payments and other sources for a household.

The median household income is the value at which 50 percent of households in Chelan and Douglas counties are below and 50 percent are above. Households are different from families, since they may contain unrelated people living together or single inhabitants in a dwelling. Like per capita personal income, the value serves as an important…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 