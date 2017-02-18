Deputies: Former secretary admits to irrigation district theft

WENATCHEE — The former secretary of a Wenatchee-area irrigation district was arrested Thursday and allegedly admitted robbing the district of nearly $66,000.

Chelan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Christina Sue Mayer, 48, of Wenatchee while she was leaving her current workplace. Deputies said in a recorded interview after her arrest, she admitted stealing money from the Lower Squilchuck Irrigation District beginning about three years ago.

The losses were uncovered in a state Auditor’s report released in December, which found about $58,000 in thefts from payroll between 2010 and her firing in November 2015, and an estimated $8,000 in misuse of a store credit card taken out in the district’s name. In some instances, Mayer is suspected of forging the signatures of district boardmembers.

The small irrigation district serves about 250 customers centered around Methow Street south of Wenatchee, with a three-member board and just two employees. Mayer came to work for the district in 2009, working 20 to 25 hours a month at $15 an hour. Her pay was later increased to $17.50 hourly.

Deputies said Mayer admitted first stealing money from the district to take a trip to Cancun with friends, intending to repay it. She never reimbursed the money, but instead admitted buying personal items with the district credit card and changing her pay amount on financial vouchers approved by the board, according to police reports.

State auditors said Mayer did not respond to multiple requests for an interview while they investigated the district’s finances. During her tenure as secretary, the district did not file financial reports with the state as required by law.

Superior Court Judge Alicia Nakata ordered Mayer released from jail Friday on her own recognizance. She has not yet been charged criminally.

Mayer is the third NCW municipal employee to be suspected of public embezzlement in the last three years. Former Entiat city clerk Erin A. Darlington, 37, was sentenced to home monitoring after stealing $25,300 from city funds in 2013 and 2014. Michele D. Brooks, 41, of Malaga is scheduled for trial next month on a 2014 charge of stealing $12,965 in wages while she was clerk for the city of Rock Island.