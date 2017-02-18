Medical distress leads to Western Avenue crash

WENATCHEE — A medical emergency apparently led a Wenatchee motorist to crash into a telephone pole Friday evening before slipping into cardiac arrest.

Wenatchee police said Marty Reister, 55, crashed his 1986 Chevrolet Astro at 5:19 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Western Avenue. No other vehicles were involved.

The crash occurred while police and fire crews were involved with a vehicle fire just one block south at Western and Central avenues. Wenatchee Police Officer Joe Eaton, responding to…