Tonight

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy then Rain/Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely then Chance Rain

Sunday Night

Lo29° Chance Rain then Rain/Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi39° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo32° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi46° Chance Rain then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi39° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

30 Under 35 | Next question: Jenny Rojanasthien

Website Staff
Business
The Wenatchee Valley Business World’s “30 Under 35” program honored young community leaders early last year. We tap their thoughts in this Sunday interview series.

Jenny Rojanasthien, 31

Executive director, Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance (GWATA)

A graduate of Washington State University, Rojanasthien worked eight years in retail, including serving as general manager for the Wenatchee Target and operations manager for Pybus Public Market. Hired by GWATA, she has been a promoter for the nonprofit's activities and events, along with…

