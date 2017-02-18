Prep basketball: Brewster boys basketball team drops district title game

EAST WENATCHEE — The Brewster boys basketball team fell just short of a win against Kittitas in the 2B District 5/6 championship game at Eastmont High School on Saturday, falling by a score of 84-78 to end its regular season with a record of 21-2.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead against the Coyotes but grew complacent and let it slip away. Kittitas’ Brock Ravet put up 41 points, working his way through the Brewster defense to put…