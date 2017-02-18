The Wenatchee World

Tonight

Lo27° Rain/Snow Likely and Patchy Fog

Sunday

Hi37° Rain/Snow Likely and Patchy Fog then Chance Rain

Sunday Night

Lo29° Chance Rain then Rain/Snow

Washington's Birthday

Hi39° Rain/Snow then Rain

Monday Night

Lo32° Rain Likely

Tuesday

Hi46° Chance Rain then Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Tuesday Night

Lo27° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi39° Slight Chance Rain/Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Prep basketball: Brewster boys basketball team drops district title game

by By World sports staff
EAST WENATCHEE — The Brewster boys basketball team fell just short of a win against Kittitas in the 2B District 5/6 championship game at Eastmont High School on Saturday, falling by a score of 84-78 to end its regular season with a record of 21-2. 

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead against the Coyotes but grew complacent and let it slip away. Kittitas’ Brock Ravet put up 41 points, working his way through the Brewster defense to put…

