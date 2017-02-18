Prep wrestling: Thirteen area wrestlers advance to day two of Mat Classic

TACOMA — Four North Central Washington wrestlers advanced Friday to the semifinals of the 2017 Mat Classic state tournament at the Tacoma Dome. Each is just two wins away from being crowned state champion on Saturday. A total of 13 wrestlers from eight area high schools qualified for the second day of competition and have a chance at a place on the podium.

1A

Juan de la Cruz completed an impressive opening day at the Tacoma Dome with a 7-1…