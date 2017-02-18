Students enjoy popcorn and a movie field trip

For the schedule of Saturday "sensory showings" at Gateway Cinema, see the Sensational Showings Facebook page.

WENATCHEE — A hush fell as soon as the movie screen lit up, followed by a collective “Ooh.”

The rustle of popcorn and conversation revived as the preview got underway and then settled once more when “The Lego Batman Movie” started rolling.

Sun Basin Gateway Cinema’s Friday morning movie screening was no different than any other, with a few exceptions.

The lights remained on, the sound was not quite as loud and no one got upset when the kids in the second or sixth row started talking, squirming, clapping or wandering around.

It was also the first time many in the audience had ever been to a movie.

About 100 students in the Wenatchee School District’s alternative programs, which includes students with significant disabilities and challenging behaviors, attended the special “sensory showing,” accompanied by their teachers, para-educators and some parents.

The theater has been offering Saturday “sensory showings” once a month for the past two years, an opportunity for families with special needs children who might not be able to sit still and be quiet through an entire movie.

The Saturday showings started two years ago at the suggestion of Wenatchee parent Jessica Van Epps, whose son Hudson, now 5, has autism.

“My favorite part is how welcoming and accepting of an environment it is. Nobody gives you a look. It’s really great,” Van Epps said. “Most of the things you try and take kids to, you get so stressed trying to make sure they’re quiet and sitting still. Here they are welcome to make noise and move around if they have to.”

But some parents are still hesitant, she said. She hoped Friday’s group field trip experience would encourage more parents to attend a Saturday showing in the future.

Washington Elementary School teacher Wendy Ptolemy, who organized Friday’s ground-breaking field trip, said the six students in her class had never had a movie theater experience.

“We take field trips every month to practice skills we’ve learned in the classroom,” she said.

After talking about potential field trip destinations last fall, she and her classroom para-professionals landed on the idea of a trip to the movies.

She knew the theater had been offering “sensory showings” and wondered if a weekday screening might be arranged. After learning it could with a commitment of at least 100 tickets, she spread the word to the district’s other schools.

The response was overwhelming, easily meeting the 100-ticket minimum, followed by a search for funding.

“We tried to cover everyone,” Ptolemy said. “Everyone chipped in, the principals, PTSAs, the special education office and parents.

The excitement built as the students gathered in the theater lobby Friday morning.

The Orchard Middle School group turned one field trip opportunity into two.

Teacher Dina Duncan learned her students could make the trip late in the game, so didn’t have time to arrange for district transportation. Instead, the 11 students and four adults took a Link Transit bus.

“We pulled it off at the last minute,” Duncan said. “We called Link’s main office and asked for the best route.”

They walked about half a block from the school to the bus stop and then another block or so once they got off the bus to the theater, getting there some at least 15 minutes before the buses from the other schools arrived.

“The kids were just beside themselves,” she said. “This is a great thing.”

Kyle Johnson and son Noah, a second-grader at Lincoln Elementary School, have been to the Saturday sensory showings a couple times, so were familiar with the drill.

“We tried taking him to a regular movie when he was younger, but it’s hard to get him to sit still. It is a big blessing to have the sensory showings,” Kyle Johnson said.

He thought the field trip was a great idea. As did Elizabeth Kazemba, a student teacher.

“We are excited that so many students got the opportunity to come,” she said.

Hudson Van Epps, sporting a Lego Batman T-shirt, agreed.

“He loves all things Lego,” his mom said.

When the elementary school group and their teachers arrived, though, another benefit became obvious as Orchard Middle School students saw the familiar faces of their former elementary school teachers.

Hugs all around.

“They were with them for so long, it’s like seeing family,” Duncan said. “I’m just wondering how many of these kids I will see in my class in the next couple of years. We don’t all get together, so this is nice.”

The experience was fun for the theater crew as well.

“This is just so great,” said Debbie Recchia, who greeted the crowd at the door, provided the tickets and directed them first to the popcorn (each ticket came with a small popcorn) and then to the screening room.

Jessica Van Epp said after the movie that it was a success

“All the kids did great,” she said. “You don’t have to stress here. And if the moms and dads aren’t stressed, the kids aren’t stressed. I think that’s why they behave so well.”